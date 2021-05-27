Coco-Lime Rum Cocktail

A few months ago, I started working with Blue Chair Bay Rum, and oh my gosh I’m so glad this partnership happened because y’all, their coconut rum is SO. GOOD. This post is not sponsored, but I just had to share my favorite recipe here as well because with beach/pool/lake season upon us, I wanted to make sure you could bookmark + pin this recipe and come back to it when the time is right! I’ve shared it a handful of times on my Instagram stories, but it’s so good it deserves its own blog post.