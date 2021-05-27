AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALSKALAMAZOOSPEEDWAYNOTICE OF SCHEDULE CHANGE

Madras Pep and Cheer team scored first place in their division during Vegas competition A Madras Pep and Cheer team earned first place in their division during The Pinnacle Cheerleading Championship - Powered by JAMZ, held Saturday, May 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Madras Pep and Cheer owner and coach Ashley Garcia-Manteiga accompanied the seven girls, ages 8 to 12, to the event. The local team competed against four other youth cheer programs in the 12 and Under Show Cheer Division. They performed a cheer and dance routine. "They are the first cheer team in Madras to go to a national competition and win – and it's a youth program," Garcia-Manteiga said, adding that her team had zero deductions on their performance routine. JAMZ, a large cheer competition organization, hosted the event at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Hundreds of high school, all-star, and youth teams also competed. {loadposition sub-article-01}