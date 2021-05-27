AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALSKALAMAZOOSPEEDWAYNOTICE OF SCHEDULE CHANGE

Cancel
Weather

AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALS KALAMAZOO SPEEDWAY NOTICE OF SCHEDULE CHANGE

tjslideways.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to probable inclement weather predicted for Friday May 28, 2021 atKalamazoo SpeedwaytheFriday scheduled AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALSprogram will be moved and made a part of, with minor format changes (see attached revised schedule),to Saturday May29, 2021. This decision, while difficult and disappointing, is our genuine best effort to do...

Motorsportsspeedsport.com

American Speed U.S. Nationals Tops 20 MSR Entries

HOLLY, Mich. – Must See Racing officials have confirmed that the inaugural American Speed U.S. Nationals, scheduled for May 28-29, has topped 20 entries. The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro will battle Friday and Saturday at Kalamazoo (Mich.) Speedway with a 50-lap feature and a $5,000 payday on Saturday night. All the action can be viewed live through SPEED SPORT Network affiliate Must See Racing TV.
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

Australian Superbike: Pandemic Forces More Schedule Changes

ASBK Calendar Reset For An Exciting Conclusion to 2021. Over the past 18 months of snap lockdowns and border closure have impacted many sporting events including the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) back in February, with the postponement of opening round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
Motorsportsava360.com

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Although he was only 21st and 17th fastest in the practice sessions on Saturday, Grosjean progressed through the first round of qualifying. He looked set to make the Fast Six session, but was knocked out by Will Power in the closing seconds. Grosjean, who scored 10 podiums in his nine-year...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Austin McCarl Is Huset’s Sprint Star

BRANDON, S.D. — Austin McCarl, Zach Olivier and Mike Moore kicked off a doubleheader weekend at Huset’s Speedway by reaching victory lane on Sunday evening during Frankman Motors Night. McCarl took advantage in traffic to lead the final 10 laps of the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and...
Indianapolis, INfrontstretch.com

Sage Karam Climbs From 31st to 7th at Indianapolis 500

In a single-car effort without any technical alliances, Sage Karam managed to finish 24 places ahead of where he started in Sunday’s (May 30) 105th Indianapolis 500. The No. 24 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet started 31st for the third year in a row, and it was Karam’s fourth time starting 31st since his rookie year in 2014.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Taping Plans For The Month Of June, Schedule Changes

As most are aware, AEW will be airing a new episode of Dynamite tonight (Friday) at 10PM EST. Dynamite was pre-empted on Wednesday due to the NBA Playoffs taking over their usual time slot. Dynamite will also air on June 4th (Friday) at the same time. The current plan is to tape AEW Dark between 8PM and 10PM, then Dynamite goes live between 10PM and 12AM EST.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile quad oval. Event: General Tire 150 (100 laps, 150 miles) Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion. Moffitt earned his best starting position of the season via his practice speed and lined up third for the General Tire 150. On lap 15, the 15...
Ohio Statepaulickreport.com

Turf Will Have To Wait: Kimmel Pointing The Reds Toward Ohio Derby

While The Reds didn't quite knock one out of the park in Saturday's off-the-turf Grade 2, $200,000 Pennine Ridge at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., trainer John Kimmel hopes to give the son of second crop-sire Tonalist a graded stakes win and said he is considering the Grade 3, $500,000 Ohio Derby on June 26 at JACK Thistledown in Ohio.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Racing News

Charlotte Penalty Report: May 2021 (NASCAR)

NASCAR penalty report from the Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR returned home to Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the Coca-Cola 600 for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the full Coca-Cola 600 penalty report below. Kyle Larson dominated the 600-mile event by winning all...
Indianapolis, INsemoball.com

Weekend Sports in Brief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- At long last, Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners on Sunday. Then Spiderman scaled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fence for his trademark victory celebration at the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Castroneves wasn't done yet. At 46 and...
MLSESPN

2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 31  United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0. Sunday, March 28  United States 2, Northern Ireland 1. a-Thursday, June 3  vs. Honduras at Denver, 7:30 p.m. a-Sunday, June 6  vs. Mexico or Costa Rica at Denver, 6:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9...
asheville.com

Perez’s Timely Grand Slam Lifts Tourists in Rain Shortened Game

The weather gave the Asheville Tourists an assist on Friday night when the rain came pouring down at the end of the sixth inning. At that time, the Tourists led the Bowling Green Hot Rods by a score of 9-7. The rain did not let up and Asheville claimed a 9-7 victory in what resulted in a six-inning official game.
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Cheer group wins event

Madras Pep and Cheer team scored first place in their division during Vegas competition A Madras Pep and Cheer team earned first place in their division during The Pinnacle Cheerleading Championship - Powered by JAMZ, held Saturday, May 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Madras Pep and Cheer owner and coach Ashley Garcia-Manteiga accompanied the seven girls, ages 8 to 12, to the event. The local team competed against four other youth cheer programs in the 12 and Under Show Cheer Division. They performed a cheer and dance routine. "They are the first cheer team in Madras to go to a national competition and win – and it's a youth program," Garcia-Manteiga said, adding that her team had zero deductions on their performance routine. JAMZ, a large cheer competition organization, hosted the event at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Hundreds of high school, all-star, and youth teams also competed. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GolfThe Independent

Tom Watson urges Rory McIlroy to eradicate ‘cancer’ in bid for more major titles

Tom Watson has urged Rory McIlroy to cut out the “cancer” which is hampering his efforts to add to his four major titles. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman suffered a frustrating US PGA Championship campaign last month, failing to break par in any of his four rounds at Kiawah Island as his wait for a fifth success extended to 24 major championships since his own PGA success at Valhalla in 2014.
Tampa, FLmilesplit.com

Erriyon Knighton Breaks Usain Bolt's U18 World 200m Best!

Erriyon Knighton, the 17-year-old high school junior and track phenom from Tampa who turned professional and signed with adidas after his sophomore year, outdid all of his prior mind-blowing performances on Monday night at the American Track League, blowing past the competition in the 200m to capture a new World U18 best of 20.11 (+1.6).
Indianapolis, INRaleigh News & Observer

Kalamazoo, MItjslideways.com

McCune Wins American Speed U.S. Nationals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (May 29, 2021) — Jimmy McCune, Joey Wykoff, and Kyle Edwards won features respectively during the American Speed U.S. Nationals Saturday at Kalamazoo Speedway. McCune won the Must See Racing main event taking the lead from Jason Blonde on lap 35. Blonde held on for second with Troy DeCaire, Joe Ligouri, and Jacob Dolinar.