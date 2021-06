We’ve seen modular phone concepts and actual modular devices for years, as there is some theoretical appeal for this type of product. It makes sense to build an eco-friendly device that has user-replaceable parts. That way, you’d be able to swap out old or broken modules for brand new hardware rather than ditching the entire device. You’d be able to upgrade the chips, the battery, and the camera every few years, and maybe even the screen. You’d also get access to more unusual modules that will deliver a specific type of functionality that isn’t otherwise found on traditional phones.