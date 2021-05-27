Clarkson woman injured after vehicle flips on WK Parkway

A Caneyville man has been arrested on drug charges after being found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the middle of a roadway. Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Grayson County Deputy Andy Vincent was dispatched to the 700 block of Richland Road on the report of a stationary car in the roadway. Upon arriving at the scene, Vincent observed a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with 37-year-old Daron L. Fentress “in the driver’s seat slouched over and appeared either passed out or asleep,” according to the arrest citation.