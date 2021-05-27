Clarkson woman injured after vehicle flips on WK Parkway
A Clarkson woman has been injured after swerving off the Western Kentucky Parkway, flipping her car onto its top. Wednesday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt and the Clarkson Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle accident near the 116 westbound parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 31-year-old Courtney Proffitt, driving a Jeep Cherokee, said she swerved to miss an animal, left the roadway and entered a ditch line.www.k105.com