Harry Potter might be one of the most significant film franchises of the 21st century, bringing the iconic saga of novels to life across eight novels. For many fans, it might be impossible to imagine other actors and actresses bringing many of the franchise's memorable roles to life — but a new fan-made viral video offers an interesting alternative. The video, which was posted by YouTuber Race Archibold, utilizes deepfake technology to imagine what it would look like if some of the actors of the Harry Potter movies were replaced with Americans. The end result, which you can check out below, adds everyone from Keanu Reeves to Bob Odenkirk to Meryl Streep to the franchise.