Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (05/27/21): Ping PLD Prime Tyne putter

In late February 2021, Seiko Corporation hosted its annual presentation of new models, of course in a digital way, with watches under the Seiko and Grand Seiko collections. Ranging from elegant watches with the Seasons collection, to a high-end model in platinum, there was a lot to discover during this event – adding to that a watch that is probably the highlight of the year for GS, the White Birch. This year also, the entire Seiko Corporation, founded in 1881 by Kintaro Hattori, celebrates its 140th anniversary. And its means that several commemorative models have been introduced, including the watch that we’ll be exploring today. Bold, powerful, luxurious and mechanically complex, it stands out compared to the rest of the recently launched models. Let’s have a closer look at this Grand Seiko Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Limited Edition SBGC240.