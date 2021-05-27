SprngBrk Flips A Jill Scott Sample On "Pride"

The singer, songwriter, poet and First Wives Club star is co-starring with Barry Watson in Lifetime's gender-swapped modern movie series take on the classic NBC drama series Highway to Heaven that Landon created and starred in from 1984 to 1989. "Scott stars as new angel Angela who comes down to Earth to help people in crisis," according to Deadline. "Landon played the male version of the character in the original series, the angel Jonathan, who was sent to Earth to help people in need. Watson portrays Junior High School principal Bruce to whom Angela reveals her true identity." The reboot is being made in cooperation with Landon's widow, Cindy Landon, and the Michael Landon Estate. Scott's role marks a return to Lifetime after starring in the Flint water crisis movie. “The original Highway to Heaven was appointment viewing for millions and in a time when we need those messages of hope the most, we are excited to bring back the iconic series in a new way," said Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of scripted programming for Lifetime and LMN. “Having worked with Jill previously for some of Lifetime’s most celebrated movies, we know she is the perfect actor to bring her passion and brilliance to this role. I just love her…Jill amplifies everything she touches in ways that make her pop off the screen. And the addition of Barry was just icing on the cake. I believe we have assembled a dynamic new duo with both Jill and Barry at the helm.” News of the reboot comes two weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary of Michael Landon's death from pancreatic cancer at age 54 on July 1, 1991.