SprngBrk Flips A Jill Scott Sample On "Pride"
SprngBrk, who formerly went by A1 Bentley, is preparing to release a brand new project in the coming months. The solo artist has been unleashing new singles over the past few years but now is a better time than any for a reintroduction. This summer, A1 Bentley will be sharing a brand new project, and today, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with "Pride." The warm and sultry record details love and heartbreak over a Jill Scott sample.www.hotnewhiphop.com