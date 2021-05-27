Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish, Alessandro Michele, and More Join Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Summit

By Christian Allaire
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s annual Forces of Fashion summit, occurring on July 7 and 8, already has a star-studded lineup of speakers including designers Marc Jacobs and John Galliano, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and stylist Zerina Akers. As of today, even more A-list speakers have been added to the lineup—and Vogue invites you to get in on the fun and to register for tickets.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Galliano
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Annie Leibovitz
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fashion#More Join Vogue#The Forces Of Fashion#Lexicon Of Fashion#Vogue Videos#Fashion Summit#Fashion Website#Designers Marc Jacobs#Designers Vera Wang#Stylist Zerina Akers#Creative Director#Curator#Gallery#Sparkly Headpiece#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsVice

Gucci’s going to Hollywood for its next show

Look, we love a digital show as much as the next person, but we’ll level with you — there are few things we miss more on this good green earth than an IRL fashion moment. If you agree, then please join us in thanking the fashion powers above for Alessandro Michele and the gang over at Gucci, who have just announced that they’ll be bringing real-life fashion shows back later this year, with a show in Los Angeles on 3 November 2021.
Los Angeles, CASacramento Bee

Joy, tears and Billie Eilish: Essential workers revel in Hollywood Bowl return

LOS ANGELES – It had been a long time since Allen Cortez and his wife had a date night. As a Kaiser Permanente ICU nurse in a COVID-19 ward, Cortez spent the last 13 months on the frontlines of the pandemic, taking one tragic day at a time as his team worked to understand the novel coronavirus and how to deal with its baffling array of symptoms.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Show Next Collection in Los Angeles

MILAN — Six years after Alessandro Michele’s first cruise runway show for Gucci in New York City at the Dia-Art Foundation, the designer is planning to return to the U.S. Michele will present his next collection for Gucci with an in-person fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Louis Vuitton’s Stephen Sprouse Collaboration Turns 20 – And Is Still One Of The Best Logo Hacks Around

I’ve been thinking a lot about logos, which is odd because logos are not particularly “in” or “cool” right now. The sly, ironic stamps of graphic approval that coloured Balenciaga and Moschino runways circa 2015 have given way to smaller, more intimate statements of branding: A Gucci monogram septum ring, a Prada triangle earring, a stocking in Versace’s new interlock key print. Younger designers working to establish their own, more contemporary heritage brands don’t even have logos that I can easily conjure: Christopher John Rogers I associate more with the colours of a rainbow than the sans-serif text on his labels. Ditto for Eckhaus Latta, which stirs images of denim and lap-band tees – not branding – in my mind, and Conner Ives, a young American upstart already christened by the Met’s Costume Institute, has no logo to think of. The diminishing of the logo as a key brand device has a lot to do with wealth, class, and social strata – after the economic boom of the 2010s, those who will come out of the pandemic richer may be more hesitant to flaunt it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Everything You Need to Know About Billie Eilish’s New Album

After pretty much melting the internet with her British Vogue cover story last week, anticipation for Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, is at fever pitch. Eilish’s second studio album follows her massive 2019 debut, the five-time Grammy Award-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Since then, Eilish has hardly been slack; as well as dropping the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry in February, she won two Grammys in March; one for her 2019 single “Everything I Wanted” and the other for her theme song for the next James Bond film, No Time To Die.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the New Gucci Garden Archetypes Exhibition Celebrating the Brands 100th Birthday

A lavish birthday bash is in order for a brand turning 100, but don’t expect anything obvious from Gucci. Glossy coffee table tomes and lofty archival retrospectives are not of interest to Alessandro Michele. The Gucci creative director operates on obsessions and idiosyncrasies. To kick off the company’s centennial festivities, Michele released his Aria collection last month. It was a virtuosic display, merging updates of Tom Ford-era hits and reinterpretations of Balenciaga by Demna Gvasalia looks via a new “hacking lab,” and tapping into both Gucci’s history and its knack for phoenix-like reinvention.
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Billie Eilish announces 2022 arena tour

Two or three years later than she was due for it, Billie Eilish will embark on her first arena- and stadium-headlining tour in early 2022. The 19-year-old Los Angeles bedroom-pop singer — who took home many of the top Grammy Awards the past two years and is right up there with Taylor Swift as the biggest pop star at the moment — announced 50 dates across North America and Europe starting Feb. 3 in New Orleans.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Drops New 'Happier Than Ever' Merch

Billie Eilish has dropped new merch for her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The collection on the musician's official store has hoodies, tees, sweatpants and accessories, featuring graphics and text inspired by the album, which is set to release on July 30. Eilish shared the news on Instagram, posting campaign...
Books & LiteratureSlate

What Makes Billie Eilish’s New Book Different From the Typical Celebrity Memoir

Many of us spent our months in lockdown picking up crafts and getting into baking, and so, too, did Billie Eilish. When she wasn’t releasing new music, readying her second album, or winning yet another Grammy, the 19-year-old singer-meets-style icon was assembling a scrapbook with her family that tracks her life from birth to, well, quarantine. The difference between the O’Connell family’s photo album and yours or mine is that they had the business savvy to publish it at the usual steep price of a famous person’s hardcover release. No one wants to see my baby photos, yet even Eilish skeptics will find her massive collection of old photos worth flipping through—if only to challenge their mindsets.
CelebritiesComplex

Billie Eilish Says a Fan Edit Convinced Her to Go Blonde

Billie Eilish’s fans may know her better than she knows herself. The pop star appeared this week on The Ellen Show to promote her string of new projects, and in conversation, she let host Ellen DeGeneres know that her decision to shy away from her classic green and black hair and go blonde was partly due to a fan edit— likely in the form of a photo— that she spotted online.
Designers & Collectionsmansworldindia.com

Alessandro Michele Unveils Gucci Garden Archetypes

After unveiling its Balenciaga-hacked Aria collection last month, Gucci is continuing its 100th anniversary in a remarkable way. The Italian fashion house has unveiled its Gucci Garden Archetypes multi-media exhibition in Florence, curated by Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From Tokyo to Los Angeles, and from Northern Soul to May 68,...
Celebritiesnorthbynorthwestern.com

“Your Power” and the power of Billie Eilish

On May 2nd, Billie Eilish broke Instagram’s record for the fastest photo to reach one million likes, making the milestone in under six minutes. The Grammy award-winning 19-year-old posed for the cover of British Vogue in a custom Gucci corset and latex gloves, her newly blonde hair styled in pin-up like curls. Though the 40s-inspired looks may not seem out of the ordinary for a celebrity photoshoot, the cover represents a new era for Eilish. The singer has often changed her hairstyle with the coming of new music, but she is most well known for her signature, brightly-colored, baggy clothing style.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Step inside a Gucci campaign in Florence

The impact that Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele has had on the fashion industry is difficult to convey. Since his appointment in 2015, his kaleidoscopic vision has resulted not only in the Italian brand’s most successful period to date but a complete re-evaluation of inclusiveness at a luxury level. For those unacquainted with his short but superlative tenure, a new exhibition at the Gucci Garden in Florence will afford an immersive crash course in Michele’s Gucci vision.