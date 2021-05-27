newsbreak-logo
Atlanta to change solid waste collection schedule on Memorial Day

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfXrx_0aDDALai00
Nareeta Martin/Unsplash

In observance of Memorial Day, the City of Atlanta has announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Works (DPW) Office of Solid Waste Services will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The collection of residential solid waste services, including garbage, recycling, or bulk collections, will cease operation for Monday's holiday.

The office, however, has rescheduled the service to include a one-day delay during the holiday week, starting with services scheduled on Monday. For example, residents who usually receive collection services on Fridays will have their garbage collected on Saturday, June 5.

People who need additional assistance can contact the city by calling 404-546-0311. Residents are also encouraged to visit www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste regularly to set reminders and receive notifications regarding their collection schedule.

The Department of Public Works has experienced a staff shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic and other seasonal diseases. This shortage prompts the city to implement a temporary service change to recycling and yard trimming materials only. The city aims to minimize the impact while continuing to give efficient services to residents.

It is important to note that missed recycling materials and yard trimmings can only be collected during their respective collections week. The Office of Solid Waste Services has stated it will not collect electronic waste and hazardous household waste discarded in curbside recycling or solid waste collections. Residents can take the trash mentioned above to the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), located at 1110 Hill Street SE., Atlanta, GA 30315. It is also possible to schedule an appointment by dialing 404-600-6386.

