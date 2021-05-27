Fans rally around Marcus Rashford after he’s bombarded with racial abuse following Europa League defeat

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (PA Wire)

Fans have rallied around Marcus Rashford after the footballer was bombarded with racial abuse following his team’s defeat in the Europa League.

Posting on Twitter, Rashford said he had got 70 racist messages on social media, after Manchester United lost to Villarreal on a penalty shootout yesterday.

He added that one of the messages he received appeared to be from a teacher, and that he was “outraged” by it.

But fans were quick to stand up for Rashford and posting on Twitter, shared messages of support.

Presenter Brian Redmond said:

And boxer Tyson Fury posted:

Journalist Carl Anka said:

And other fans posted positive messages to the footballer:

As well as being a footballer, Rashford is known for successfully campaigning to extend free school meals to eligible students during school holidays throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, while giving evidence about the government’s handling of the crisis, Dominic Cummings said Johnson was wrong to “pick a fight” with Rashford over the issue and should have had a better meals policy to begin with.

And it is not the first time that Rashford has endured racist abuse on social media. In January, Greater Manchester police investigated racist comments sent to him and other players.

At the end of April, English football united for a four-day social media boycott to protest against inaction over racial abuse on social media.

We can only hope these things make a difference and Rashford and other players stop being abused.