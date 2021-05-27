Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP Set To Block 1/6 Panel, Stoking Senate Filibuster Fight

By Zack Cantu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block legislation establishing a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Thursday’s would be the first successful use of a filibuster this year to halt Senate action. That’s despite both a bipartisan effort to salvage the bill and a last-minute push by the mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after the siege. The filibuster is a time-honored Senate tradition that requires a vote by two-thirds of senators — 60 of the 100 members — before a bill can go forward. With the Senate evenly split 50-50, Democrats would need support of 10 Republicans to move to the commission bill.

