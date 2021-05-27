GOP Set To Block 1/6 Panel, Stoking Senate Filibuster Fight

Concerned that the establishment of a 1/6 Commission would put Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection front and center in the 2022 mid-term elections, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-KY) used all his powers of persuasion and leverage to successfully block its passage. He convinced all but 7 Republican Senators to oppose an up or down vote on the legislation last week—leaving the measure 3 votes short of the 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster. (The actual vote was 54 to 35 because 3 supporters of the 1/6 Commission were not present, two Democratic Senators and Pat Toomey(R-PA). If the votes were there to overcome a filibuster, Senator Schumer would have scheduled it at a time when all the supporters were in attendance.)