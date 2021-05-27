Insider Buying: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Buys 400 Shares of Stock
VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Mark E. Ferguson III purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.06 per share, with a total value of $18,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,046.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com