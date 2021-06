The global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is revving luxury carmakers' sales to never-before-seen heights, as order books at the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce burst with demand from the world's wealthy. Just like regular earners around the world, the richest cut back on consumption during 2020, with "double-digit" falls in sales for makers of the most coveted cars, says Felipe Munoz of market research firm Jato Dynamics. But "customers for these cars were not as exposed as others" to the crisis' financial fallout, he adds. For the wealthy, "most of the problem was that they couldn't get out of their houses," Munoz says. "They postponed their purchases."