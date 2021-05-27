Cancel
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-$424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million. CD stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday.

www.modernreaders.com
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report sales of $130.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

$116.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $116.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $116.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report sales of $45.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.53 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.36). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to "Strong-Buy"

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million. Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a...
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million. Shares of RADCOM stock traded...
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

-$1.12 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million. Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research report...
Reed's (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a...
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million. A number of research firms have commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce sales of $61.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.95 million and the lowest is $58.60 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.22 during midday trading...