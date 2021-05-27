Cancel
Georgia State

Gamecocks holding strong with sought-after linebacker from Georgia

The State
 5 days ago

South Carolina was one of the first major programs to offer linebacker E.J. Lightsey of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and he plans to reward the Gamecocks for their interest with a visit. The type of visit and the date are still to be determined as he communicates with head coach Shane Beamer...

www.thestate.com
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

WATCH: Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to Kentucky over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among offers and interest from several other programs. “Ultimately, after long conversation and deep, deep analyzation of every program, I’m going to commit to the University of Kentucky and play under Coach Cal,” Wheeler told Jeff Goodman on the.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...