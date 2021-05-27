SkyHub Coin Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, SkyHub Coin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. SkyHub Coin has a market cap of $30,816.54 and approximately $110.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.