Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SkyHub Coin Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (SHB)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, SkyHub Coin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. SkyHub Coin has a market cap of $30,816.54 and approximately $110.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shb#Us Dollar#Coins#Travel Agency#Market Cap#Investors#Top Exchanges#Skyhub Coin Lrb#Egld#Btc#Theta Fuel#Tfuel#Ardr#Divi#Divi#Skyhub Coin Profile Shb#Skyhub Coin#Skyhubcoin#Cryptocompare#News Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Cap Tops $164.87

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 78.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $164.87 and approximately $66,846.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $29,871.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $30.91 million and $129,055.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $4.24 million and $43,727.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $135,933.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Cap of $609,841.81

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $609,841.81 and approximately $53,032.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,592.13

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $153,592.13 and $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $703,604.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003880 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Horizon Protocol Market Cap Hits $8.77 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $53,293.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ren Reaches Market Cap of $464.10 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ren has a market cap of $464.10 million and approximately $70.09 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $20.21 million and $7,680.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Tops $61,526.09 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $61,526.09 or 1.67019316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $38,796.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.61 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $153.93 or 0.00429053 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $1.86 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MoX (MOX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,667.78

MoX (CURRENCY:MOX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One MoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoX has a total market cap of $5,667.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of MoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BTMX (BTMX) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Groestlcoin (GRS) Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC. Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006999 BTC. FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC. FairCoin (FAIR)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rabbit token Market Cap Tops $350,011.98 (RBT)

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Rabbit token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rabbit token has a market capitalization of $350,011.98 and approximately $5,583.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rabbit token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Cap of $60.55 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.