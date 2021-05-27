Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 8,346.82

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.10.