Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 8,346.82

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerguson plc (LON:FERG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbx#Barclays Plc#Lon#Canada#Stock Price#Target Price#Average Price Target#Set Ferguson#Lon#Ferg#Berenberg Bank#Liberum Capital#Gbx 9 306 48#Ferguson Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Ferguson Stock#Brokerages#Marketbeat Com Reports#Company#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).
Economymodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $17.48

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.48.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Raised to GBX 166

VVO opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. Vivo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $680.00

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 4069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36). A number of equities research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,050.34

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,050.34 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.67), with a volume of 107701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Steven Poulton Buys 112,939 Shares

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Steven Poulton bought 112,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43). Altus Strategies stock opened at GBX 63.20...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.60. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.10.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $370.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 21089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70). CAY has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685 ($8.95).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $13.85

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 321,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 542,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target at $51.00

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.48.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,204

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).