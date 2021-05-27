Cancel
Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $220.00

By Christopher Mengel
Cover picture for the articleA number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

