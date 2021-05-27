Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $220.00

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.