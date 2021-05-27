Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman Sells 10,000 Shares

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dds#Dillards#Equity Securities#Zacks Investment Research#Dillard S Inc#Peg#Thestreet#Telsey Advisory Group#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Maverick Capital Ltd#Midwestern#Marketbeat Com#Dds Stock#Sale#June 29th#Retail Department Stores#Company#Rating#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,780.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “. Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report sales of $130.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,709 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 131 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Underweight

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,294 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Genesco worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$15,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,688.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Takes $263,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently added to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $665.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.