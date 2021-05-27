Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman Sells 10,000 Shares
Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.