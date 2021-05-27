Cancel
PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Increases By 35.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,148.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Expands By 42.8%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,943,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 60.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 29th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Increases By 41.3%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Rises By 40.0%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.9 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Update

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...