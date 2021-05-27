Cancel
Killer of 9 in San Jose Appeared to Target Some Victims: Sheriff

By Jocelyn Gecker, Martha Mendoza
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard fired 39 shots and appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday. The shooter arrived at the light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose around 6 a.m. Wednesday with a duffel bag carrying two semi-automatic handguns and 11 high-capacity magazines, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in an interview.

