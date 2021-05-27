TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $97.09 Consensus PT from Analysts
Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.www.modernreaders.com