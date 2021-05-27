Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $97.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tfi International Inc#Tfii#Research Analysts#Market Analyst#Financial Analysts#Equities Analysts#Tfi International Inc#Tfii#Scotiabank#Td Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Morgan Stanley#Agf Investments Inc#Peg#Tfi International#The Package And Courier#Marketbeat Com#Target Price#Company#Brokerages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,484,709 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $815,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...
WWEmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,789 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $50,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Securities Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$43.00

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.