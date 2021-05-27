$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter
Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.www.modernreaders.com