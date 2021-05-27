Cancel
Artfinity (AT) Hits Market Capitalization of $486,983.63

By Dee Baugher
 5 days ago

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $486,983.63 and approximately $5,185.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

