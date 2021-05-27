Decentral Games Market Cap Achieves $36.84 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $157.58 or 0.00395615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $36.84 million and approximately $182,080.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.