Agriculture

Facing more futility along Bloody Run Creek

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking the Department of Natural Resources, under current management, to save even a waterway it’s dubbed “outstanding” is an exercise in futility. It’s like ordering manure not to spill or nitrates to refrain from running off, or expecting the Environmental Protection Commission to protect the environment. But 47 groups and...

State
Iowa State
Politicswestlifenews.com

Erosion along Coe Creek to be studied

Erosion caused by stormwater in Coe Creek across Bain Park has become significant enough that it’s time to look at it more closely, city officials say. City Council approved legislation May 17 to hire Mackay Engineering & Surveying Co. of Cleveland to assess the erosion and come up with preliminary plans for mitigation. Cost of the initial assessment is not to exceed $18,790, which will be paid out of the city’s sewer fund.
Congress & Courtspagosadailypost.com

REP. BARBARA MCLACHLAN: The Bills are Flying

Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying between committees and chambers, and it’s all we can do to keep up. I accomplished a few things:. House Bill 21-1303 passed out the House of Representatives and...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NCBA/PLC Disappointed with Prairie Chicken Ruling

(NAFB) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council expressed their disappointment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency decided to move forward with the Endangered Species Act Designation for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The decision designates two Distinct Population Segments of the species. The Northern DPS is southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the northeast Texas Panhandle, where the birds will be listed as “threatened.” The Southern DPS that covers New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle will now list the species as “endangered.”
Texas Stateklif.com

Texas Legislature Adjourns Without Passing A Contentious Voting Bill

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Legislature reached the end of the 2021 regular session Sunday night without passing a controversial voting bill. The House was ready to vote on it a few minutes before midnight when Democrats walked out as a group, meaning the Republican majority no longer had a quorum, and bringing the proceedings to a halt. The Texas Constitution requires the Legislature to adjourn at midnight which it did without passing the voting bill. The issue is probably not completely dead. Governor Abbott is now saying he will add it to a special session he plans to call later this year.
PoliticsPosted by
The Sierra Nevada Ally

11th Hour mining taxation bill is bad lawmaking

Does Nevada’s ancient system of mining taxation need to be updated? Yes. Do mines operating in Nevada need to pay more tax? Yes. Should that money be used for better supporting the state’s famously underfunded public schools? Yes. Should a largely unvetted, 39-page bill released on day 118 of the 120-day 2021 legislative session be the guiding document for revising mining taxation in Nevada? No.
Oklahoma StateBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Federal authorities seek to protect lesser prairie chicken in Oklahoma, surrounding states

A long-running effort to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act has taken flight once again. The lesser prairie chicken, a species of prairie grouse commonly recognized for its colorful spring mating display and stout build, lives across parts of five states — Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. Populations of the bird have been in decline for years, due largely to habitat loss and fragmentation, some of which is credited to the installation of energy infrastructure across the region.
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
Alaska StateAnchorage Daily News

Alaska needs a senator who will unleash our full energy potential

In many ways, Alaska’s lands are sacred; they have been blessed with rich resource endowment, which has always been the key to our subsistence and economy. The problem is that environmental extremists, now given renewed power by President Joe Biden’s administration, have prevented us from realizing our true potential of rising prosperity, self-sufficiency and economic independence, balanced with environmental conservation.
U.S. Politicskunc.org

Feds Pledge Assistance As Historic Drought Grips The West

Parts of the Mountain West are experiencing the worst drought conditions in more than a century, prompting the Biden administration to pledge a government-wide response to the crisis. On Tuesday, administration officials testified during a virtual congressional hearing on the drought. They included Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist at...
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Pa. legislature considering making mixed drinks-to-go permanent

It might not be long until diners can order margaritas and espresso martinis to go from Pennsylvania restaurants and bars whenever they want. On Tuesday, the state House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow establishments to permanently sell mixed drinks to go. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.