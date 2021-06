The Houston Rockets should have low expectations going into the 2021 season. After finishing with the worst record in the NBA, the team is looking to be going into full-on rebuild mode. With the hope of winning the lottery and getting the first overall pick and, presumably, Cade Cunningham in the offseason, the roster could be loaded with even more young talent. While Christian Wood is the only one who’s really a bona fide star, there are several players on the roster who could make that jump in 2021.