Prince Harry, Fearne Cotton and Kate Garraway all practise tapping to support their mental health. What is it and should you try it? Our experts explain. This week Prince Harry spoke to Oprah on their new Apple TV show The Me You Can’t See about how a tapping therapy helped process his trauma of losing his mother. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) involves tapping your hands on your body, or moving your eyes from side to side while replaying the traumatic event. Recalling the event at the same time as doing something mundane such as tapping on the chest creates a new default for that memory, which helps our brains deal with trauma.