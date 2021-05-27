Cancel
Letter: Open letter to Sen. Romney and Rep. Curtis regarding ownership of public lands

By David Tippetts
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI see that you two have decided to stoop to grade school antics by introducing retaliatory legislation in response to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s introduction of the America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act. You justify your childish behavior by claiming, it seems, some special right of ownership of public lands that...

www.sltrib.com
