Storytelling Increases Oxytocin in Children Admitted to ICU

By Alexa Hornbeck
thewellnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published this week indicates that just one session of storytelling can increase oxytocin, reduce cortisol and pain, and promote positive emotional shifts in children admitted into an intensive care unit. “As a storyteller myself I decided to investigate if all changes we are seeing in children when we...

