MARY MIGLIARO: Do you prejudge others?

 5 days ago

“When you judge others, you do not define them, you define yourself.” -Earl Nightingale. If you have seen the film, “Pretty Woman”, you may remember the scene when Vivian enters an upscale boutique on Rodeo Drive to shop for her date. She was still dressed in her original sketchy attire from when she was picked up by Richard Gere. When Vivian asked for help from the saleswoman, she was told they did not have anything for her in their store.

