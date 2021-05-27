MARY MIGLIARO: Do you prejudge others?

I welcomed the news that Massachusetts would be fully open as of May 29. I am ready. However, I’m feeling that unmasking should be more of an event. I mean, it wasn’t quite an unmasking, but Tony Stark had a big reaction when he revealed he was Iron Man. Clark Kent took off his glasses and — poof! – everyone knew he was Superman. But us normal, fully vaccinated folks can quietly remove our masks in less than a week. And I think it will be the biggest, most exciting unmasking of all – even bigger than when the Scooby Doo crew of “meddling kids” removed the monster masks to reveal a regular human at the end of each episode.