Hazardous Weather Outlook

Effective: 2021-06-01 05:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales; Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central DeWitt County in south central Texas South Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gillett, Cestohowa, Ecleto, New Davy, Gruenau, Helena, Sample and Paweleville. This includes the following streams and drainages Cooper Creek, Rocky Creek, Salt Creek, Dry Creek, Shoats Creek, Blackjack Creek, San Antonio River, Mustang Creek, McTennel Creek, Clear Creek, Deer Creek, Dry Ecleto Creek, Cabeza Creek, Brushy Creek, Jack Pump Creek, Board Branch, Cibolo Creek, Jack Hand Branch, Ecleto Creek, Rhymes Creek, Mulifest Creek, Mound Creek, Panna Maria Creek, Elm Creek, Sandies Creek, Fifteenmile Coleto Creek, Birds Creek, Coleto Creek, White Oak Branch, Little Salt Creek, Thomas Creek and Panther Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE