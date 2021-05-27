Cancel
Environment

Hazardous Weather Outlook

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Following some dry time during the day, a complex of storms is expected to move into North Texas later tonight. These storms could pose a threat for damaging wind gusts and flooding due to heavy rainfall. Friday through Wednesday. Thunderstorms remain possible on Friday and early Saturday before a break...

easttexasradio.com
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
Environment

Consumer Safety Alert: Know the Hidden Hazards of Severe Weather

(BPT) - As severe storm season begins, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges families nationwide to prepare. The United States has experienced an increase in severe weather during the past year. The record-setting 2020 hurricane season and catastrophic winter storms, dangerous thunderstorms, tornadoes and floods thus far in 2021 caused massive destruction and widespread power outages that left millions of people in unsafe conditions, leading to injuries, and even death.
Environment

Consumer Safety Alert: Know the Hidden Hazards of Severe Weather

Environment

Consumer Safety Alert: Know the Hidden Hazards of Severe Weather

Environment

Consumer Safety Alert: Know the Hidden Hazards of Severe Weather

Environmentmycanyonlake.com

Heavy Rains Could Threaten Rivers in Hill Country, NWS Says

The National Weather Service’s West Gulf River Forecast Center (NWSWGRFC) warns that heavy rains could threaten rivers in the Texas Hill Country over the next few days. Waves of rainfall predicted to begin Wednesday could create “some isolated, impactful flooding in areas that get intense rainfall.”. “Mostly it will saturate...
Environment

Consumer Safety Alert: Know the Hidden Hazards of Severe Weather

Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 05:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales; Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central DeWitt County in south central Texas South Central Gonzales County in south central Texas Northeastern Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 507 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gillett, Cestohowa, Ecleto, New Davy, Gruenau, Helena, Sample and Paweleville. This includes the following streams and drainages Cooper Creek, Rocky Creek, Salt Creek, Dry Creek, Shoats Creek, Blackjack Creek, San Antonio River, Mustang Creek, McTennel Creek, Clear Creek, Deer Creek, Dry Ecleto Creek, Cabeza Creek, Brushy Creek, Jack Pump Creek, Board Branch, Cibolo Creek, Jack Hand Branch, Ecleto Creek, Rhymes Creek, Mulifest Creek, Mound Creek, Panna Maria Creek, Elm Creek, Sandies Creek, Fifteenmile Coleto Creek, Birds Creek, Coleto Creek, White Oak Branch, Little Salt Creek, Thomas Creek and Panther Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE