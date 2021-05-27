Cancel
Politics

Rob Roberts: Commons leader calls on MP to stand down

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has increased the pressure on Conservative MP Rob Roberts to resign. He said it would be "honourable" for the Delyn MP to stand down after an investigation found he sexually harassed an employee. The report recommended he be suspended for six weeks. Parliamentary rules mean the...

Jacob Rees Mogg
#Uk#Commons#Conservative#Delyn#Mp Rob Roberts#Mr Roberts#Parliamentary Rules#Staffer#Stand#Complainants#Conduct Case#Sexual Misconduct#Independence#Sexual Harassment#Recall
Politics
U.K.
PoliticsBBC

Rob Roberts: Rees-Mogg and Debbonaire tell harassment MP to go

The government and opposition have united to call for an MP to stand down over harassment allegations. Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, and his Labour shadow Thangam Debbonaire, say Rob Roberts should quit as MP for Delyn. The former Conservative has lost the party whip after his appeal was not successful.
Sex CrimesBBC

Rob Roberts: Recall loophole should be closed, minister says

MPs suspended for sexual misconduct could in future face a recall petition too, as the UK government considers plugging a loophole in the rules. It follows a recommendation that Tory Delyn MP Rob Roberts be suspended for six weeks for harassing an employee. The process for handling such complaints does...
PoliticsBBC

PMQs: Jones and Johnson on Roberts future as MP

A Labour MP has called on the prime minister to bring in emergency legislation to close a “loophole” over the future of a Tory MP in the House of Commons. Gerald Jones said Rob Roberts should do the “decent thing” and resign, as he faces a vote on Thursday about a six week suspension for harassing an employee.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Starmer says he’s listening to Blair’s advice of ‘total reconstruction’ to revive Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is listening to Tony Blair’s advice that Labour needs “total deconstruction and reconstruction” to revive as a political force, as he admitted the party’s “titanic” job of winning power.In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Labour leader also responded to personal questions about his late mother’s illness, his marriage, and his desire to tour the country this summer to hear from voters that had rejected the party at recent elections.It comes after the latest spate of in-fighting among Labour MPs and officials over the disastrous local election results in England last month and with...
LotteryBBC

Tory MP wins Commons new law lottery

Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson has won parliament's lottery to potentially make a new law. He and six others will receive guaranteed time to introduce and start a debate on legislation in the Commons. The Private Members' Bill ballot takes place once a year. MPs submit their name to be in...
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21, as scientists remain split on whether they believe it should be delayed. Senior Conservatives warned that unless the data on the Delta variant of coronavirus - the renamed strain previously known as the Indian strain - worsened significantly, it would be hard to justify postponing the final step in the roadmap out of restrictions.
Celebritiesthecatholicthing.org

Boris Johnson and his three marriages

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancé Carrie Symonds on Saturday in a secret ceremony. The event was confirmed by Number 10 Downing Street following media reports. Johnson and Symonds were married at London’s Westminster Cathedral, a Roman Catholic church. 10 Downing Street falls within the cathedral’s parish but questions have been raised about how the couple could have been wed in a Catholic ceremony.
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

DUP at war

Unionism in Northern Ireland is in turmoil with elected members of the dominant Democratic Unionist Party in open warfare over the election of its new leader Edwin Poots. With the name of the expected new First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly due to be announced in the coming days, subsequent events could see the collapse of the regional parliament and with it, the expected ascent of the pro-Irish unity Party Sinn Féin to become the largest political party in the province, as Ken Murray reports from Dublin.
U.K.The Independent

Why Keir Starmer’s life story won’t matter to red wall voters

If Keir Starmer wanted to prove he wasn’t dull, that he was an emotional man with the power to move others, then telling his life story to Piers Morgan was a great success. The story of the life and, most poignantly, the death of his parents almost brought a tear to his eye, and that of the viewer, and possibly even to Morgan. On the other hand, the fairly friendly exchanges between the two men also confirmed what must be obvious to anyone who has had the slightest acquaintance with Starmer, which is that he is a clever, cautious lawyer. When Morgan, a bit clumsily, tried to put words into the mouth of his “witness” by suggesting that he’d taken drugs at university but not enjoyed them, Sir Keir Starmer QC, former director of public prosecutions, was well able to dodge it. “We had a good time at university” was the formula of choice. It must have been, for Morgan if not the audience, a bit of a let down.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Keir Starmer: coming months are make-or-break for Labour

The coming months are a potentially make-or-break period for the Labour party, Keir Starmer has told Piers Morgan in an in-depth TV interview that also covered areas including his early life and family, legal career, and intense dislike for his middle name. Starmer said that after a tricky few weeks...
RelationshipsBBC

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie take two-day mini honeymoon

Newlyweds Boris and Carrie Johnson spent two nights away to mark their nuptials, according to Downing Street. The prime minister and his wife married in secret on Saturday in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. A No 10 spokesman would not reveal where the couple went on their mini-honeymoon, but...
Celebritiesnewsofbahrain.com

UK PM Boris Johnson Marries Fiancee Carrie Symonds In Secret Ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported. A spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports. Both newspapers said guests were invited at the last minute...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports plan is 'dead': Controversial proof of jabs 'will NOT be legally required to attend large events' as evidence suggests they could be unnecessary 'because young people may never have them and some people can't'

Plans to require people to show vaccine passports to enter large mass-attendance events are 'dead', it was revealed today. Ministers are said to be preparing to drop the requirement for proof of a jab because the state of the pandemic in the UK may not make them necessary. New evidence...