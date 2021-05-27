Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Two found dead in what appears to be murder-suicide, Mississippi officials say

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341FF5_0aDD7ouz00

Tow people are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide, Mississippi officials say.

Brookhaven Police Department detectives continue to investigate a double shooting that took place around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Amite Road.

Police responded to reports of gunshots fired and arrived at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide.

Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford said Felicia Elmore and Joseph Parker were both pronounced dead this morning at 10:08 a.m. after both were shot.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Parker and Elmore engaged in an argument inside his vehicle after he stopped in front of his mother’s house. Elmore started to exit the vehicle and Parker shot her multiple times.

Parker then exited the car and walked around to where Elmore lay on the pavement before shooting himself once, Collins said.

View All 53 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police Detectives#At Scene Of Shooting#County Police#Police Chief#Mississippi Officials#Gunshots#Lincoln County#Amite Road#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man killed after he attempts to draw handgun in standoff with Louisiana State police

A Mississippi man was killed when he attempted to draw his gun on Louisiana State Police troopers during a standoff, according to information from the Louisiana State Police. Michael Jackson, 29, was struck by gunfire during the standoff after he approached a safety perimeter established by authorities and drew his weapon, causing troopers to shoot, according to State Police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Quick response may have saved life of child in possible drowning at Mississippi park

Quick action from emergency responders may have saved the life of child after responding to a possible drowning at a Mississippi park Monday. Gulf coast news sources report that authorities from the Wiggins Fire Department and American Medical Response were called Flint Creek Water Park in Stone County where first responders performed CPR on a seven-year-old girl after the girl was pulled from the water.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi jury finds man accused of killing two volunteer firefighters not guilty

An Adams County man tried for two counts of first-degree murder this week left the courtroom a free man on Saturday. Jonathan Beach, 38, faced two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of two off-duty Adams County volunteer firefighters on March 1, 2019. Jason Haley, 34, and Troy Whittington, 31, were killed at a mobile home belonging to Jonathan Beach’s ex-wife, Ashley Beach, on Quasar Street, located just off of U.S. 61 North.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

After 114 years, Mississippi county says jail facility no longer meets 21st century needs

A Mississippi county is planning to replace its 114-year-old jail, and officials are looking other places for ideas on the best designs. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and some of the Warren County supervisors recently toured the Pearl River County jail to look at its dormitory-style housing, The Vicksburg Post reported. Previously, the board toured the Hancock County jail.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Bulletproof vest stolen from police officer, AK-47 style weapons, ammunition found in Mississippi house of convicted felon, police report

Mississippi investigators found a stolen bulletproof vest, AK-47 style rifles, other weapons and ammunition after executing a search warrant of house of a convicted felon in southwest Mississippi. The bulletproof vest was reportedly stolen from a Natchez police officer, officials said. Keldrick Washington, 30, of 15 Bishop St., faces seven...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Nearly 20 pounds of meth seized, Mississippi man arrested in what may be ‘record-breaking’ drug bust for one county

On Tuesday, officials announced the seizure of nearly 20 pounds of Methamphetamine in what is being called a “record-breaking” drug bust for one Mississippi county. Watavius Cortez Williams, 39, of Burr Rd was arrested in Monroe County and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine (approximately 20 Pounds). Williams is currently...