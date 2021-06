Russia refuses to allow European planes to land in Moscow

Moscow is a city unlike any other. With a population of 13 million, it is the largest city in Europe and one of the biggest in the world. In addition to its size, Moscow is a city of great cultural importance. It has long been the political center of Russia and has seen much upheaval in its history: the elegant homes of the tsars’ gave way to the proud, utilitarian buildings of the Soviet Union. The city has a number of amazing places to stay in since in recent decades Moscow has committed itself to rebuild the city. Its famed landmarks that were torn down are symbols of its glorious past. Many are now reconstructed - soaring cathedrals and ornate palaces have helped replicate Moscow’s glory days. If you’re wondering where to stay in Moscow, you’ll be glad to know that this city has a number of amazing options - from luxe hotels to some of the best hostels. Read on for a list of the most famous buildings in Moscow, and be sure to see them when you visit this great city.