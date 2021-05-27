Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Jamestown man, 25, dies after motorcycle crash Wednesday in Greensboro, police say

By Staff Report
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Jamestown man died Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle along Patterson Street, according to a news release from Greensboro Police. Police say Bryan Chase Ballard crashed just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving south on Patterson toward Norwalk Street. Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash, the release said.

greensboro.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Android Police#Greensboro Police#Man#Norwalk Street#Patterson Street#Driving#Anonymous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High Point man killed in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY — A 19-year-old High Point man was killed in a shooting in a residential area of Greensboro that happened late Thursday afternoon. Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, was shot while in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place shortly before 5 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department reported. He was dead when officers arrived.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Greensboro, NCcoalregioncanary.com

“Homeless” North Carolina Man Suspected in Wells Fargo Bank Robbery at Pottsville Plaza

A North Carolina man didn’t get very far after he allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo Bank outside Pottsville on Friday. According to a report from the Reading Eagle, 29-year-old Manasseh Corder, of Greensboro, NC, was spotted by police behind the Weis Markets shortly after a person matching his description reportedly robbed the bank location at the Pottsville Park Plaza in Norwegian Township.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Greensboro woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in 2020 fatal shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to his death, police said in a news release. Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.