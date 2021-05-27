Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

North Dakota Cattle Producers Dealing With Severe Drought

wnax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring’s drought has hit North Dakota quite hard as 98 percent of the state is under the D1 to D4 drought categories. That’s according to North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson who says this is the worst drought hitting North Dakota surpassing the severe one seen four years ago.

wnax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle Market#Water Wells#State Water Commission#Drought Impacts#Drought Categories#Producers#Spring#Normal#Pipe#Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Corn planting nearly complete in South Dakota; Crops and soil need rain

For the week ending May 30, 2021, there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 35% short, 45% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 43% short, 37% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

NCBA/PLC Disappointed with Prairie Chicken Ruling

(NAFB) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council expressed their disappointment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency decided to move forward with the Endangered Species Act Designation for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The decision designates two Distinct Population Segments of the species. The Northern DPS is southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the northeast Texas Panhandle, where the birds will be listed as “threatened.” The Southern DPS that covers New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle will now list the species as “endangered.”
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Wings of Rescue arrives in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – A furry-special delivery arrived at the Minot Airport Tuesday. Dozens of dogs and cats were delivered by plane from kill shelters to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter giving them a new “leash” on life. The plane is part of Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that has been...
Environmentgowatertown.net

Recent rain not enough for significant impact on drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Recent rain has been beneficial for North Dakota’s drought conditions, but hasn’t been enough to make a significant impact, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map. It shows much of southwestern North Dakota has been downgraded from extreme drought to severe. Extreme drought is down...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Judge sides with Game and Fish, limits grizzly-killed livestock award

A judge decided Monday to reduce by $205,483 an arbitration panel’s award to a Hot Springs County rancher for cattle lost to grizzly bears. In a letter to attorneys in the case, District Court Judge Bill Simpson of Cody sided with the Game and Fish Department and Commission who had agreed to pay Thermopolis-area rancher Josh Longwell only $61,202. That sum would cover the value of 20 calves verified as lost to grizzly bears in 2018, adjusted by a 3.5-times multiplier to account for missing calves likely taken by the trophy game animal but not discovered.
Environment101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota gets 14th least summer rain in U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — In May 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their decennial U.S. Climate Normals data, which provides data on typical climate conditions for locations all over the U.S. The conclusions of the data are clear: in recent years, much of the United States...
Industryundark.org

U.S. Southwest, Already Parched, Sees ‘Virtual Water’ Drain Abroad

Driving into southern California’s Palo Verde Valley from the Arizona border, fields of vibrant green appear out of the desert like a mirage. Near the town of Blythe, water from the Colorado River turns the dry earth into verdant farmland, much of it to grow a single crop — alfalfa, a type of plant used mainly to feed dairy cows.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Protecting the Dakota Skipper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of endangered species, you probably think of animals like elephants and sea turtles. But that list also includes a butterfly known as the Dakota Skipper. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Dakota Skippers as a threatened species in 2014. The number...
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

AgLines: USDA reports farm labor hiring down 17%

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) there were 35,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 11-17, down 17% from the April 2020 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 27,000 during...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.
California Statesftimes.com

Severe Drought Slowly Dries Up California Lake

California is experiencing an extreme drought that has ravaged local lakes, most notably Big Bear Lake, which residents are now seeing as shrinking slowly every day. Water officials say another dry winter could result in the lake reaching historically low levels of water by fall. Many residents who live or work in the area are witnessing the effects of the severely warm weather on the reservoir.
Industryroselawgroupreporter.com

SUNDAY FEATURE: An “interstate water system” could fix the West’s water woes

We envision a major combined federal and private hallmark program for the nation — an Interstate Water System (IWS), which would rival in importance and transformative potential the Interstate Highway System. /The Interstate Highway System/ Credit: Famartin via Wikipedia and licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. We have pipelines for oil...
California Statenaturalgasintel.com

Biden Administration Looks to Northern California’s Offshore to Site More Wind Energy Projects

California’s coast may be the site of the West Coast’s first installment of offshore wind infrastructure following an announcement by the Biden administration this week. The administration said the Department of Interior (DOI), Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have agreed to lease 399 square miles off the northern coast of California for Wind Energy Area (WEA) development.
Environmentijpr.org

U.S.D.A. Announces Drought Relief For Klamath Basin

The drought in the Klamath Basin has been deepening for several years now, putting farmers and ranchers in a bind. The feds have set aside almost 2 million dollars to help. The Klamath Basin is facing what could be the driest year on record. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of $1.8 million for drought relief.
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Beefing Up Cattle Price Transparency and Local Meat Markets

Q: Why did you resurrect your bipartisan cattle price transparency bill?. A: When independent cattle farmers are losing money on each head of cattle while packers are profiting $1,200 per head, they have every reason to be fed up with anticompetitive practices in the marketplace. At my meeting in Jones County in May, I heard from 150 local cattle feeders who shared how their livelihoods are effectively at the mercy of the big four meatpackers who control more than 80 percent of the market. These beef conglomerates fill 80 percent of their daily slaughter with pre-contracted sales, including formula and forward pricing on packer-owned cattle. That leaves independent producers scant leverage to negotiate a fair price for their hard work producing high-quality beef. What’s more, as grilling season gets underway, consumers are paying premium prices for burgers and steaks at the grocery store while their local cattle farmers get table scraps from the packers. It’s an insulting price disparity. That’s why I’m beating the drum in Washington to educate my fellow lawmakers about it. As the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m working with Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a hearing that would examine concentration and antitrust concerns in the cattle industry and identify what the Judiciary Committee can do to make sure independent producers have enough leverage in the marketplace. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I’ve called upon Chairman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan to schedule a hearing where subject matter experts, cattle producers and the packing industry are called to testify and answer questions about marketing practices so that independent producers can have a sustainable and profitable business. Earlier this year, I reintroduced my bipartisan price transparency bill with Sen. Jon Tester, a farmer from Montana. Our bill would require at least 50 percent of a meatpacker’s weekly beef volume to be bought from the open market. As it stands today, the independent producer is left in the dark with no price discovery; the packer treats them as a residual supplier and pays pennies on the dollar per head. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for additional price transparency tools to ensure producers are getting a fair shake and a fair price. More transparency brings more accountability and in the case of the cattle market, more sunlight means more competition and better prices for cattle farmers and consumers. Price discovery in the marketplace would help ensure cattle buyers and sellers are competing on a level playing field. In addition, I’ll keep riding herd on the Department of Justice and USDA to enforce federal antitrust laws and the Packers & Stockyards Act to ensure America’s family farms are able to continue their livelihoods and way of life for generations to come.