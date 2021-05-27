Cancel
Mickey Callaway Suspended By MLB, Fired By Angels

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball has placed Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season following an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct. In a statement, Rob Manfred wrote that the investigation "concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB's policies and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted."

Former NY Mets manager Mickey Callaway placed on ineligible list

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway has been placed on the ineligible list, MLB commissioner Robert Manfred announced Wednesday. Callaway, 46, was placed on the list following the conclusion of Major League Baseball's investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the former skipper. “My office has completed its investigation...
MLBIndependent

MLB places Mickey Callaway on Ineligible List through at least 2022 season; Paul Dolan releases statement

Mickey Callaway will not have any involvement with the game of baseball until at least the end of the 2022 season. Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced that Callaway is being placed on the Ineligible List through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season following the completion of the league's investigation into inappropriate messages that Callaway allegedly sent to several woman, many of whom were working in MLB media. Two reports by The Athletic earlier this year detailed the allegations, which included inappropriate messages and on a few occasions lewd photos. Callaway won't be able to apply for reinstatement until after the 2022 season.
The Spun

Mickey Callaway Releases Statement Following MLB’s Decision

The MLB dropped the hammer on Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway this Wednesday, placing him on the ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season. Callaway was suspended due to the MLB’s findings in its investigation regarding his alleged sexual misconduct. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stated that Callaway’s placement on the ineligible is warranted because he violated the league’s policies.
Former Angels Pitching Coach Mickey Callaway Lands On Commissioner’s Ineligible List

Mandy Bell of MLB.vom reports that Major League Baseball has completed their investigation regarding harassment allegations levied against Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway. Major League Baseball has wrapped up its investigation of Mickey Callaway. Callaway has been placed on MLB's ineligible list. He'll be on the ineligible list until at...
MLB (Manfred) Does The Absolute Bare Minimum Re Callaway Harassment Investigation

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week announced, after an investigation that was announced more than three months ago (it may or may not have been a three-month investigation), that Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was placed on the Ineligible List until at least the end of the 2022 season. Shortly thereafter, the Angels fired Callaway.
