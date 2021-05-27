Mickey Callaway Suspended By MLB, Fired By Angels

Mickey Callaway will not have any involvement with the game of baseball until at least the end of the 2022 season. Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced that Callaway is being placed on the Ineligible List through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season following the completion of the league's investigation into inappropriate messages that Callaway allegedly sent to several woman, many of whom were working in MLB media. Two reports by The Athletic earlier this year detailed the allegations, which included inappropriate messages and on a few occasions lewd photos. Callaway won't be able to apply for reinstatement until after the 2022 season.