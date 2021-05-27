Mickey Callaway Suspended By MLB, Fired By Angels

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Angels (23-29) will collide with the Oakland Athletics (31-23) in the AL West Division at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Los Angeles bounced back after losing the first two installments of a series against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-0 shutout victory on Saturday. Starter Alex Cobb has given away three hits and zero earned with two walks granted while striking out eight Oakland batters. Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani acquired a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs while Shortstop David Fletcher chipped in one run on two hits in the win. Catcher Anthony Bemboom scored one run on one hit while Right Fielder Jose Rojas added one run in the winning effort for the Angels.