Vid Persak feels a constant attraction to the mountains, they have an almost magnetic bond. The deep woods of the Carinthia region in Northern Slovenia are where Vid grew up, evolved as a rider and are also the place the young rider of the Orbea Enduro Team calls home nowadays. These forests and their trails helped to forge that connection with the mountains. It is in this environment where Vid feels alive, and if he is on a bicycle even more so. In love with mountain biking enduro riding and being an “all-road” athlete, Vid opens the doors of his life to us and shows us his restless and outgoing character. Get to know the person behind the rider through this photo story and video.