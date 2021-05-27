Cancel
Letter: An airport the Olympic track team might appreciate

By Anne Diehl
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was so happy to read that someone graded the Salt Lake Airport. The grade of a D was more than generous. I am from Salt Lake City and I am embarrassed to say I travel through that airport twice a month. I hear comments from people saying they will make other arrangements than to come to our airport again. Everyone complains. I am not a fan at all either!

