Thematic Unit is defined as the arrangement of a curriculum around a particular topic or theme. It is otherwise defined as a series of lessons across the curriculum that are all connected to the main topic of the unit. These lessons incorporate subjects like maths, social studies, language, reading, art, science and others. This means that the major focus of each exercise is on the topical idea. A thematic unit is much more than just picking a topic as there is a wide range of options to choose from, like the solar system, mammals or Australia. A thematic unit can be planned weekly, just like what most teachers do while others prefer to plan theirs for two to nine weeks.