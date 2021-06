An Asian man was beaten and told to “go back to your country” during an unprovoked attack in Hell’s Kitchen on Tuesday morning. The Associated Press reports that the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the corner of West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue, where an unknown individual approached Youya Hua, 48, and began punching him repeatedly. The suspect told the man to “go back to your country,” and bit two of his fingers, severing the middle fingertip.