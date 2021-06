THRISSUR: BJP Thrissur district office secretary Tirur Satheesh said that he had booked the room for RSS workers Dharmarajan, driver Shamjeer and helper Rashid at a lodge on the instructions of the leaders. Earlier, the lodge employee had stated that he had received a call from the BJP district office regarding the room. Satheesh said that he had booked the room for Dharmarajan and his associates on April 2 at the tourist home on Thrissur MG Road. The room was booked on the instructions of the district leaders. It was not known for whom the rooms were for. He told the police that he joined as the office secretary four months ago.