ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A new bride is hoping a Colorado community can help find her missing engagement ring that was made with her grandmother’s ashes. Lisa Visnosky got married on May 3 in Estes Park. She was getting ready at her venue, the Della Terra Mountain Chateau, when she set her ring down on the sink in her dressing room to finish the icing on her cake. She hasn’t seen the ring since.