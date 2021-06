Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds just over a year after the couple welcomed their first child.A Number 10 spokesperson said the couple married on Saturday, 29 May in a “small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral”.“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,” the statement added.The couple were engaged in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020.In a statement announcing the birth, a spokesperson for the prime minister said While Wilfred is Ms Symonds’ first child, Mr Johnson is more familiar with the experience of parenthood....