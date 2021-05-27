Deep Dive: How Self-Service Banking Technologies Fit The Digital-First Trend
The transition to digital banking was already underway even before the pandemic made it a near necessity overnight. Research from the American Bankers Association (ABA) has identified mobile apps as customers’ preferred banking channel even before the pandemic began, and this trend has accelerated. Consumers are increasingly turning to digital solutions first for their financial services, but the personalized experiences of in-branch banking remain a powerful draw for many.www.pymnts.com