Russia & Iran Are Facebook's Top Sources Of Disinformation

Facebook has released its new Influence Operations Report which provides an overview of coordinated fake activity on the platform. Industry, goverment and civil society have been attempting to build a collective response to increasingly sophisticated influence operations and the issue soared to national prominence during America's 2016 presidential election. Facebook defined influence operations as "coordinated efforts to manipulate or corrupt public debate for a strategic goal". Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior networks (CIB networks) are a subset of these and they rely on coordinated networks of accounts, pages and groups with the goal of misleading social media users. Facebook identified and removed 150 such networks between 2017 and 2020.