Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Russia & Iran Are Facebook's Top Sources Of Disinformation

By Niall McCarthy
statista.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has released its new Influence Operations Report which provides an overview of coordinated fake activity on the platform. Industry, goverment and civil society have been attempting to build a collective response to increasingly sophisticated influence operations and the issue soared to national prominence during America's 2016 presidential election. Facebook defined influence operations as "coordinated efforts to manipulate or corrupt public debate for a strategic goal". Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior networks (CIB networks) are a subset of these and they rely on coordinated networks of accounts, pages and groups with the goal of misleading social media users. Facebook identified and removed 150 such networks between 2017 and 2020.

www.statista.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Cib#U S#Public Media#United States#Internet Research Agency#Social Media Users#Media Websites#Corrupt Public Debate#Accounts#Myanmar#Civil Society#Cib Networks#America#Pages#National Prominence#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s Entry to Sixth-Generation Warfare

Russia’s adoption of high-technology assets aims to increase a broad spectrum of military capabilities, but it does not seek to emulate its foreign counterparts or to risk becoming involved in a post–Cold War variant of an arms race. Moscow’s experimentation with cruise missiles during operations in Syria fits into long-known Russian military theoretical works concerning the evolution of modern and future warfare, defined in this context as “sixth-generation” warfare, with its highest form being “non-contact.” The particular origins and leading Russian military advocates of such concepts reveal how high-precision strikes fit naturally into modern Russian military thought and doctrine.
Public Safetyslashdot.org

DarkSide Will Be Back, As Russia, China, Iran Create 'Safe Havens' For Hackers

Nation states are serving as safe havens for sophisticated criminal cyber actors and that is leading to an “increased blending of the threat,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general at the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, speaking on a CNBC Evolve livestream on Wednesday. He said that is also a reason to believe that DarkSide could be back, or is still operating under a new name.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Russia Holds off Slowing Down Google and Facebook - Agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not yet planning to slow down the speed of Google and Facebook over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Thursday, citing communications regulator Roskomnadzor. Twitter's service, meanwhile, has been the victim of a punitive slowdown since March, part of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Facebook marketplace faces EU antitrust probe - source

Facebook (FB.O) is likely to face its first EU antitrust investigation in the coming weeks as regulators zoom in on its online marketplace after rivals complained about the service, a person familiar with the matter said. The move by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would make Facebook the latest U.S....
Internetinews.co.uk

Facebook, Google and Twitter told to crack down on disinformation by EU

The European Commission on Wednesday told tech titans such as Facebook, Google and Twitter to tweak their algorithms and boost fact-checking to stop the spread of lies and disinformation. The commission, the EU’s executive body, wants the firms to set clear benchmarks to deal with disinformation, and be more transparent...
Presidential Electionwpsdlocal6.com

Psaki: Biden Putin summit not a 'reward' for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month in Geneva at the end of President Joe Biden's first international trip as president. At the White House Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the face-to-face encounter will seek "to restore predictability and stability...
Technologyamericanmilitarynews.com

Moscow court fines Facebook, Google for failing to delete content banned in Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian court has issued fines against Facebook and Google over their failure to delete content deemed by Moscow as illegal. U.S.-based social-network giant Facebook was fined 26 million rubles ($353,000) by Moscow’s Tagansky District...
Healthnationswell.com

Opinion: It’s Time to Tackle the Deluge of Disinformation

We used to say that a lie travels around the world before the truth can even get out of bed. But now, in the digital age, we’ve seen that a lie can travel around the world while the truth is still falling asleep the night before. Such is the speed...
PoliticsBBC

NSA spying row: Denmark accused of helping US spy on European officials

Denmark's secret service helped the US spy on European politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014, Danish media say. The Defence Intelligence Service (FE) collaborated with the US National Security Agency (NSA) to gather information, according to Danish public service broadcaster DR. Intelligence was allegedly collected on...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

US collaborated with Denmark to spy on European allies: Report

The National Security Agency collaborated with an intelligence unit in Denmark to spy on top European leaders from 2012 to 2014, a Tuesday report alleged. Over the two-year period, the NSA used the Danish Defense Intelligence Service's information cables to eavesdrop on top brass in Sweden, Norway, France, and Germany, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former German opposition leader Peer Steinbruck, according to Reuters, which cited allegations from Denmark's DR broadcaster.
Militarypopulist.press

Iran Could Soon Make Some Big Purchases of Military Hardware from Russia

Russia remains the world’s second-largest arms exporter in the world after the United States, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). However, Moscow has seen its sales decline over the past five years. China, India, and many other nations that were once buyers of Russian …
Middle EastIdaho8.com

Iran’s most beautiful hotels

Cultural heritage, great food and… boutique hotels?. Some people travel to Iran for its history — the 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites in the country, for starters. Others go for the living culture — the great food and legendary day-to-day hospitality that regular travelers rave about. Thomas Wegmann is a...