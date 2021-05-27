Cancel
Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
The hottest country songs of summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party. Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. It's a diverse list of 10 great summer songs for the 2021 version...

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

Dierks Bentley
Jon Pardi
Miranda Lambert
Walker Hayes
Willie Jones
MusicKTTS

Jon Pardi debuts video for his single “Tequila Little Time”

Jon Pardi just released his music video for his current single “Tequila Little Time” from his 2019 album, Heartache Medication. The music video is set at the Flora-Bama, the iconic Florida bar on the gulf coast and features a mariachi band, dancing, and even one of Jon’s dogs, Cowboy!. Take...
CelebritiesWDEZ 101.9 FM

Jon Pardi drops beachy “Tequila Little Time” video, with a special canine costar

Jon Pardi plays the part of beachside bartender in the new music video for his single, “Tequila Little Time,” which he released Wednesday in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The story starts when a girl, clearly in distress and on the verge of tears, walks into the singer’s bar as he’s setting up to open. She’s lost her dog and wants to hang up some missing posters in the bar. Jon takes pity on her and not only hangs up the posters, he tries to turn her day around, making her smile with goofy dance moves and of course, a stiff drink.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

﻿Jon Pardi’s “Tequila Little Time” Arrives In Time For Cinco De Mayo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – ACM/CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi’s official music video for “Tequila Little Time” arrives just in time for Cinco De Mayo. Filmed in Orange Beach, FL, the official music video was directed by Carlos Ruiz and features Pardi serving up some cheer and dancing, after a woman loses her most loyal companion, her puppy. With sunshine and mariachi’s just around the corner, it’s time to remedy with some tequila and a little bit of lime. Watch the music video here: https://umgn.us/TLTvideo.
Orange Beach, ALPosted by
OBA

Jon Pardi shoots new music video at Flora-Bama

(OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Jon Pardi and his group stopped by the Flora-Bama recently and shot the video for his new release "Tequila Little Time" which is perfect to announce on Cinco de Mayo. Pardi is a CMA and ACM award winner. ﻿. "Tequila Little Time" comes from...
Musicwkml.com

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the the 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees as they were announced today (5/13), for the most nominations with four nominations each, including “Female Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” and two nominations each for “Video of the Year.”. Artists with three...
Manchester, TNwivk.com

Jon Pardi at Bonnaroo Farm

Jon Pardi performs at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN on May 29th! Listen to Tony and Kris this week for your chance to win a 4-person pod!. Tickets on sale now at bonnaroofarm.com. Jon Pardi. The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released Country radio single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow...
kfdi.com

Country Music Minute-Morgan is Back, Carrie Collaborates, Old Dominion’s New Single and Blake Shelton’s 1st Dance Song | JJ Hayes | KFDI

The Country Music Minute is full of surprises today. Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Nashville, Carrie Underwood dropped a surprise collaboration, You’ll be surprised how much you like Old Dominion’s song and Blake Shelton surprised us all with the song he and Gwen chose for their first dance. However, I can’t tell if he’s being serious or not…..typical Blake, THAT’S no surprise.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Old Dominion Return With New Summer Anthem 'I Was On A Boat That Day'

Old Dominion is back and ready to share new music, and are kicking things off with their new song "I Was On A Boat That Day." "I Was On A Boat That Day" was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and each member of Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung. The summer anthem is about "letting this sun and the rum just do what it does" while living out the summer days on a boat, and a summer love lost.
MusicKTTS

Old Dominion announce 2021 Ballpark Tour

Old Dominion announced the upcoming “We Are Old Dominion: Live at the Ballpark Tour,” their first full-scale headline run since 2019. The tour will kick off July 17 at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee and will make stops at minor-league baseball stadiums across the country. Seven shows have been revealed so far, with more on the way. The “Ballpark Tour” lineup includes support from Scotty McCreery, Randy Houser, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Caitlyn Smith and Walker County.
MusicPosted by
K92.3

Top 5 Jon Pardi Songs

California country crooner Jon Pardi has more than a few hit singles and hot tracks under his belt. His trademark blending of traditional country vocals and rock 'n' roll instrumentals has put Pardi at the forefront the genre's pack of rising stars. The songs on The Boot's list of Top...
Musicwivr1017.com

Old Dominion Releases New Single, Video Today

Old Dominion‘s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it's called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It's the lead single from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it's a song that almost wasn't. “It started around the same time that we started writing “Break Up With Him.” We had this idea we were kicking it around for a long time, and we bring it up and shoot it down. I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song. And then for whatever reason, when we were in Asheville, North Carolina, making this album, it came up again and we sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne helped us see the light that it actually was not a joke title. It was actually a really fun title. So we wrote it.”
AnimalsCMT

Jon Pardi Welcomes Goats Named for Country Legends to His Nashville Farm

Life has yet to slow down for Capitol Nashville-signed singer-songwriter Jon Pardi. Though quarantined, 2020 still saw his album Heartache Medication achieve being nominated for Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards. As well, his Pardi Time digital series is airing digitally via CMT. However, back at home on his Nashville farm, he’s also — via his two new pet goats named Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash — staying busy on the homefront, too.
CelebritiesPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Thomas Rhett Makes a Virtual Stop on ‘The Voice’ Finale for ‘Country Again’ [WATCH]

Thomas Rhett made a special stop on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), appearing remotely to perform his current single, "Country Again." "Country Again" is the title track of his latest release, Country Again: Side A, which came out in late April and is the first installment of a double album. It's one of the most traditional singles Rhett has released in years, a trend that is audible throughout his newest album, which was a product of quarantine and the need to slow down and return to his roots amid the pandemic.
Nashville, MI94.1 Duke FM

“Pardi Animals”: Jon Pardi introduces his new farm animals

When he’s not performing in front of an arena full of fans, Jon Pardi is keeping things in line on his Nashville farm. After posting photos of cows he recently introduced to his Nashville property, the chart-topping singer shared a video on social media on Monday officially introducing his farm animals. “Your dreams are coming true,” he teased.
LifestylePosted by
98.1 KHAK

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Top 5 Unforgettable Country Music Military Moments

In 2016, a soldier's sign at a concert made Miranda Lambert cry -- but Lambert isn't the first, nor the last, country star to share a special moment with a military member. Readers can press play on the video above to re-live some of the most memorable of those encounters.
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber, BTS & More: Who Will Have the 2021 Song of the Summer? Vote!

Outside is opening up again, the sun is shining more, and one of this year's biggest hits could heat up this season as the 2021 song of the summer. Billboard's Jason Lipshutz already offered up an early song of the summer forecast back in March, with Silk Sonic's (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) "Leave the Door Open" and Cardi B's "Up" -- which both hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- being among the top contenders. After Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" was a top choice last year, Justin Bieber could continue the fruit-forward crusade with "Peaches," featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar.