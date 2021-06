Pfizer vaccine available for those 12 – 18 and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and above. Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) will administer COVID vaccines 8 am – 4 pm on Saturday, May 22 at the gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington. Members of the general public ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment using the “make an appointment” link at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine(link is external). Registration is open now.