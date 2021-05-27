The Influence of Influencers

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services have unexpectedly gone down.Users are reporting issues in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and more.According to the website DownDetector, which tracks online outages, the issue began at 6:40pm EDT / 11:40pm GMT.WhatsApp and other Facebook products might experience issues for several users: in particular I've received some reports from people in Argentina and Uruguay. Any more? #whatsappdown— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 9, 2021There does not appear to be a specific cause for the problem yet. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.More follows... Read More New WhatsApp feature won’t be allowed on iPhones or iPads - only Android phonesDonald Trump says he should have banned Facebook in US, but didn’t because ‘Zuckerberg kept calling me’Trump vows revenge on Facebook’s Zuckerberg when he’s ‘back in the White House’